WhistleStop Weekend 2017 returns May 5-6

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - North Alabama's favorite barbeque and entertainment showcase happens next weekend and this year it's going to be better than ever.

WhistleStop has become a favorite tradition for many in the Tennessee Valley area. WhistleStop Weekend is May 5-6 in downtown Huntsville at the Historic Huntsville Depot.

The Marshall Tucker band will be the finale of what is sure to be an exciting weekend of music, friends, food and fun!

There will be more than fire in the BBQ smokers at WhistleStop this year there will be 'Fire on the Mountain.' The Marshall Tucker Band will headline Saturday night. They have been generating hits and playing on country and rock radio for more than 40 years. They continue to bring southern rock to dedicated fans of all ages.

Years of rigorous tour schedules earned the band the respect of critics and countless dedicated fans. With hit singles like "Heard It In a Love Song," "Fire On The Mountain," "Can't You See," and "Take The Highway," The Marshall Tucker Band earned seven gold and three platinum albums.

"The buying public never really cared whether we were country or rock & roll," said Gray. "They called us a Southern rock band, but we have always played everything from country, jazz, blues, rock & roll and all things in-between."

On Friday night the Gin Blossoms will headline the entertainment with the band`s fusion of Pop, Melodic Rock, Folk and Country elements. Hit songs include Hey Jealousy,' 'Allison Road,' Until I Fall Away,' 'Mrs. Rita,' and 'Found Out About You.' The crossover hits on New Miserable Experience played on 4 radio formats and, to date, have sold more than 5 million records.

Those hits were followed up by 'Til I Hear It From You' which rocketed to #1 and moved the Empire Records smash soundtrack to platinum status. From their breakout album through today, Robin, Jesse, Bill and Scotty have sold over 10 million records and are one of the most in demand 90`s live artists who began at the end of the grunge era.

Joining the Gin Blossoms on Friday nights lineup are a couple of their friends, The Rembrandts whose hit smash 'I'll Be There For You,' has been playing in households across the world since Friends debuted.

Leah Seawright with former Alabama drummer Mark Herndon will open for The Marshall Tucker Band on Saturday night.

Rounding out the entertainment will be local bands The Beasley Brothers, Dirt Circus, Fender Bender and others.

"This year's entertainment is the best lineup we've had and will cross all genres," said Bart Williams, executive director of The EarlyWorks Family of Museums. For a full schedule of entertainment presented by Venturi Aerospace go to www.whistlestopweekend.com.

The EarlyWorks Family of Museums is working hard preparing for WhistleStop Weekend. 150 cook teams in the Shadetree and Professional divisions have already registered to compete. Also returning this year are the crowd favorite Wing Thing Contest on Friday night and the People`s Choice barbeque tasting contest on Saturday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

People`s Choice in Chili will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Not to mention the always full of surprises CornHole Tournament and a fun and exciting kids area.

Registration and information on all WhistleStop Weekend Activities can be found at www.whistlestopweekend.com.

All proceeds from WhistleStop Weekend benefit the educational initiatives of The EarlyWorks Family of Museums.

WhistleStop Weekend passes are $35 at the gate for adults, $10 for children. Single day passes are $25 for adults, $5 for children.