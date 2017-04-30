× Two people dead after traffic fatality in Colbert County

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck has claimed the lives of two people around 8:40 AM Saturday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Don Grissom Kimbrough, 63, and Philip Lee Pounders, 62, died after colliding with each other near Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia.

Kimbrough was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pounders was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Pounder’s wife, Patricia, 62, was also transported to the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.