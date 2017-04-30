× Taking Action Safety Report “Covered” Monday on WHNT NEWS 19 This Morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When you need help, you don’t want anything getting in the way, even if you’re unable to talk. WHNT NEWS 19 is Taking Action to show you an easy way to communicate that critical information in an emergency, without saying a word.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A simple, yet life-saving addition to your seat belt strap or child's car seat strap can alert first responders to behavioral tendencies, allergies, emergency contact information and specifics regarding your medical history or current medical condition.

HEMSI Supervisor Alison Boylen says getting information about you, your child or loved one in an emergency is crucial.

“I think it’s very important for children like this to have some kind of identification to let people know that they may not be able to tell us what’s going on with them,” says Boylen.

Watch our Taking Action Safety Report, "Covered", Monday at 6:00 a.m. on WHNT NEWS 19 This Morning.