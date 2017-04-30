Strong storms move in Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An expansive area of low pressure is moving across the Southern Plains Sunday morning. That system will bring a strong cold front into the Tennessee Valley Sunday afternoon and evening.

Storms should first move into Northwest Alabama between 12 and 2 p.m., although it may be a little sooner. The speed of the system will also determine how long storms will stay in our area and how severe they could be. If storms move in during the middle of the afternoon it’s more likely that they could tap into higher instability, which is aided by daytime heating.

The primary risk with storms this afternoon will be damaging winds up to 60+ mph, but quarter size hail and flash flooding are also possible. It’s important to note that there is a good amount of shear present (the change in wind’s speed or direction with height), which always introduces the possibility of tornadoes. More than likely this will be a big line of storms, so these would not be the kinds of tornadoes that stay down for a long time; these would be brief, but still capable of damage.

After the first line moves through, we could still have scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours. It looks like the severe risk will diminish after sunset though. The general thinking is that a majority of storms will be gone by daybreak Monday.

Heavy rain sure looks like a solid bet. Many area rivers and creeks have only recently dropped below flood stage. A soaking rain event may mean a brief period of flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Keep Live Alert 19 with you Sunday for the latest updates and alerts!

This is a system we are watching very closely. Understand there is always the chance this turns out to be nothing more than some wind and some heavy rain. But this time of year we have to be ready for whatever Mother Nature might bring.