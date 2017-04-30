× Police get apology from NC restaurant after employees allegedly sang ‘F— The Police’ as they ate

GARNER, N.C. — Employees at a North Carolina restaurant are accused of singing “F— the Police” as officers were eating there.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association posted about the alleged incident last week in a now-viral Facebook post.

The police union group’s post from Friday claimed it happened to some Raleigh officers at Smithfields Chicken & Barbeque in Garner.

“THANK YOU Smithfields Chicken & Barbeque Jones Sausage location for the class and professionalism as you sang “F- the police” as my brothers at Raleigh Police Department attempted to eat at your restaurant. The manager sang along as well. Do you really feel that was appropriate?”

The restaurant has since responded to the post, saying they respect law enforcement and are taking the issue seriously.

“We respect law enforcement, we have called upon them in the past for assistance, we take utmost seriousness of this issue, we have spoken with numerous officers tonight, we will do thorough investigation and terminate anyone employed that doesn’t share our RESPECT of ALL law enforcement. We will continue to support RPD!” Franchisse David Harris wrote in response to the post.

The police group responded by thanking the franchisee and they “truly believe that the actions of these employees do not share your values.”