Get ready for the Senior Fun Fest on May 2

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A festival celebrating seniors arrives this week and if you're age sixty or older, or know someone who is, you may want to add it to your calendar!

TARCOG and the Madison County Commission are hosting a festival celebrating seniors with entertainment, games, prizes, and food.

The annual Senior Fun Fest will be held Tuesday, May 2 at 10 a.m. at Sharon Johnston Park in New Market.

Admission is $3 when tickets are purchased in advance at any local senior center or at the TARCOG office. Tickets will be $4 at the event if there are any tickets available. Lunch is included in the cost of admission.