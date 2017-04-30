Additional storms move through Sunday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An additional round of rain and storms is likely Sunday night before drier weather pours in Monday.

A strong upper storm system will push a cold front through north Alabama and southern Tennessee overnight, ending the threat of rain and storms from west to east. There still may be some areas of rain around by the time the sun comes up Monday morning. Any leftover showers would most likely be found over in Jackson and DeKalb Counties.

Refresh this page for the latest image:



WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Mobile Applications

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)

Sunday afternoon’s storms produced nearly 50 reports of wind damage in north Alabama and southern Tennessee. Some wind gusts were estimated to have been as high as 60-80 miles per hour.

Numerous trees and power lines were brought down. A large tree fell on a car in Fayetteville Sunday afternoon killing a Florence woman.

Severe storms forced officials to shut down the Panoply Arts Festival early.

The storm system responsible for our rough weather is also blamed for several deaths and numerous tornadoes in Mississippi and Texas.

To read the forecast discussion, click here.