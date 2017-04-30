Actress Shannen Doherty says she’s in remission

Actress Shannen Doherty is in remission.
She shared the the news with her followers on Instagram Friday: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”
The former “Charmed” star has been open about her battle with breast cancer since being diagnosed back in March 2015.
In one poignant picture, she captured the moment when she shaved her head while enduring chemotherapy treatments.
She’s also detailed the support from her loving family and friends.
