Wind advisory in effect Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville has prepared a wind advisory for all of north Alabama and Franklin, Lincoln and Moore Counties in southern Tennessee.

The advisory will go into effect at 10 a.m. and last until 10 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Huntsville AL 217 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 ALZ001>010-016-TNZ076-096-097-301000- /O.NEW.KHUN.WI.Y.0004.170430T1500Z-170501T0300Z/ Lauderdale-Colbert-Franklin AL-Lawrence-Limestone-Madison-Morgan- Marshall-Jackson-De Kalb-Cullman-Moore-Lincoln-Franklin TN- Including the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg, Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs, and Cowan 217 PM CDT Sat Apr 29 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Sunday. * TIMING AND AREAS AFFECTED...All of north Alabama and a portion of southern middle Tennessee from late Sunday morning into early Sunday evening. * WINDS...South winds of 20 to 25 mph will gust up to 40 mph at times. * IMPACTS...Loose objects will be susceptible to being blown around. The strong winds will make driving difficult, especially on east to west roadways and for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution. In addition, ensure all loose outdoor objects remain secure, including patio furniture and trash cans.