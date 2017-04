[ndn id=”32337375″]

CANTON, Texas – At least five people are dead following a tornado in Texas Saturday evening, according to CBS affiliate KTVT.

Three dozen more people were reportedly injured by the tornado.

The twister hit the town of Canton around 6 p.m. Saturday. Canton is located east of Dallas.

Video from @TXThunderTruck showing a large tornado in Van Zandt County, near Canton. –> https://t.co/lhIgVuFyDZ pic.twitter.com/uKkXbQY3bN — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 29, 2017

A car dealership in Canton, Texas, appeared to have been leveled by the tornado. Cars were reportedly tossed into the highway.