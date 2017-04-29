NOAA Hurricane Hunters analyzing southern storm radar data, cloud structures from 8,000 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Here in the Tennessee Valley, features like these happen regularly when thunderstorms develop in the region. This is the view of a shelf cloud from the ground.

But from 8,000 feet in the air, its easy to see the shelf cloud span for miles.

Dave Jorgensen and Conrad Ziegler are research meteorologists at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. They are the first researchers to successfully develop the method of flying WP-3D Orion NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft into severe weather environments.

“Dave Jorgensen was one of the first pioneers to use the new NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft with their radars, in the mid-1970s, to actually figure out how you would study a supercell thunderstorm by flying "legs" -- along one side and then going up the other side -- and then combining the measurements from the onboard radar, the beams, to determine the wind fields. Those were the pioneering concepts that were laid out in the early 70s," Ziegler explained.

“But by the early 90s we refined those concepts of how to obtain wind fields from these two beams, one pointing aft one pointing forward -- relative to the direction the aircraft is flying -- and so we could fly single legs, combine those two wind measurements and get the 3-dimensional airflow within the storms," Ziegler continued.

"So we applied what we learned about using the P-3 in a tornado experiment called VORTEX 94 and VORTEX 95. It was really the first of the VORTEX experiments, and we flew the P-3 in both of those years."

“It’s not a new concept," Jorgensen added.

"We have upgraded the radars considerably, since those times, so that we can get much more accurate and much more higher resolution measurements when we’re close to the storms."

"That's beautiful..."

Observing the weather from above gives a different perspective of storm structure, both visually and within the data.

“We’re interested in VORTEX-SE in what causes severe weather — strong straight line winds, hail, rotating updrafts, maybe tornadoes," explained Ziegler.

“We want to obtain observations that will allow us to understand what are the internal airflow structures within the storms, and how do these airflow structures relate to severe weather forming within the storms.”

And the secret to why some storms become severe or produce tornadoes may be located within one and a half miles above the ground.

As the WP-3D Orion flew parallel to the Mississippi River, one particular storm caught everyone’s eye:

"That's beautiful...May I see that?" Ziegler asked, looking at the photo (above) and videos of cloud structures captured while as the Hurricane Hunter aircraft flew within 5 miles of the storm.

“So what this is [describing the protruding cloud feature and striating cloud structure]…down low, the rain cooled precipitation called outflow is coming out away from the aircraft. So you’re seeing this lowering, which is actually air probably from the outflow that is being drawn up into the powerful thunderstorm updrafts," Ziegler explained.

Because even with decades of research experience, forecasting where severe weather will occur is still a challenge.

“To know which storm is going to produce the severe weather is some what of a guessing game," Jorgensen said.