New Hope alum Rudy Ford Drafted by Arizona Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AL.com)- Rudy Ford is off the board.

The former Auburn defensive back was selected with the 24th pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, taken 208th overall by the Arizona Cardinals. He was the third Auburn player selected in this year's draft, joining defensive linemen Montravius Adams and Carl Lawson.

"I'm speechless right now," Ford said on a conference call after being selected. "This is a dream come true, and I'm just so happy to be able to spend it with my family, so happy to be a Cardinal. To be in Arizona, it's a blessing. A dream come true."

