Family makes rap video to announce their 6th baby

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – The Standridge family is big. With five kids ranging in age from 2-7 years old, they have a lot going on.

But Matt Standridge and his wife Kimberly are far from finished – in fact, they made a rap video to announce their sixth child.

Matt says the video is an expression of love for their family, as well as a message to people who respond with negativity to their large family. He wants people to focus on the love and joy children bring, rather than viewing them as a burden.

"People's natural response was negative when we told them about our third child, and my wife was feeling down. So I decided I am going to control the narrative." Matt said. He told us once people saw the creativity they put into their announcement videos, they were touched by the family's passion.

As to whether or not Matt and Kimberly plan to continue growing their family, only time will tell.

"We don't know if we're done with number six. My wife and I are on the same page about it,", Matt told WHNT News 19. "We may have one or two more."

Whatever the case, Matt and Kimberly will be sure to drop a beat should they have any more special surprises in store.