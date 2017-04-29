Dozens come to unveiling of General Joe Wheeler home renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - Several dozen people came out to Lawrence County Saturday to celebrate the restoration of the General Joe Wheeler home.

"Hard work, blood sweat and tears. They have given their souls to this effort," said General Joe Wheeler's great grand daughter.

"We worked real hard the past two and a half years to get this all organized, and put together where we could have entrance signs that people could see from Highway 20," said Mitchell Morris.

He said before this point many people didn't even realize the historical landmark was here.

"It's something that we have in our backyard that's a piece of American history," said Morris.

The state spent $1.6 million to restore the ground and secure the signage.

Those who helped make this a reality said this is the jewel of Lawrence County.

"General Joe and his daughter were such prominent figures. She had done so many things. She was known as the Saint of Santiago from all the work she did with the military. And her father was more prominent than her, a General in two different wars. I just think they need the recognition and Lawrence County needs help them do that," said Morris.

The foundation plans to clean up the grounds. They want to cut down some of the overgrown brush so the home can be seen from Highway 20. ​