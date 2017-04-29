× Decatur Police charge man in connection to double shooting on Courtney Drive

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have arrested Marvin Wilson and charged him in connection to a double shooting on Courtney Drive.

Saturday, police responded to a shooting at a residence on Courtney Drive. When officers arrived they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, detectives with the Decatur Police Department Violent Crimes Unit learned that Latiska Wilson and her son Norris Kendell Jones Jr were both shot during an argument with Wilson’s husband Marvin Anthony Wilson

Authorities confirmed that Latiska Wilson was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital and Norris Jones was transported to Huntsville Hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Authorities charged Marvin Wilson with Domestic Violence 1st Degree Assault and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree Assault.

Marvin Wilson is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $90,000 bond.