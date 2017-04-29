Alabama, Auburn well-represented in the 2017 NFL Draft
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2017 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday afternoon, and the state of Alabama was well represented.
NFL teams drafted 10 players from the University of Alabama and four from Auburn.
One of those was Auburn defensive back and New Hope native Rudy Ford. He became a sixth round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals.
Alabama State, South Alabama and Troy also had players that were drafted.
North of the state line, the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University also had multiple players drafted.
Here’s a list of the players selected, including the pick and team:
Alabama
- Defensive back Marlon Humprey – 1st round, 16th overall to the Baltimore Ravens
- Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen – 1st round, 17th overall to the Washington Redskins
- Tight end OJ Howard – 1st round, 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Linebacker Reuben Foster – 1st round, 31st overall to the San Francisco 49ers
- Offensive lineman Cam Robinson – 2nd round, 34th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars
- Linebacker Ryan Anderson – 2nd round, 49th overall to the Washington Redskins
- Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson – 2nd round, 55th overall to the New York Giants
- Linebacker Tim Williams – 3rd round, 78th overall to the Baltimore Ravens
- Receiver Ardarius Stewart – 3rd round, 79th overall to the New York Jets
- Defensive back Eddie Jackson – 4th round, 112th overall to the Chicago Bears
Auburn
- Defensive lineman Montravius Adams – 3rd round, 93rd overall to the Green Bay Packers
- Defensive lineman Carl Lawson – 4th round, 116th overall to the Cincinatti Bengals
- Defensive back Rudy Ford – 6th round, 208th overall to the Arizona Cardinals
- Defensive back Joshua Holsey – 7th round, 235th overall to the Washington Redskins
Troy
- Offensive lineman Antonio Garcia – 3rd round, 85th overall to the New England Patriots
Alabama State
- Offensive lineman Jylan Ware – 7th round, 231st overall to the Oakland Raiders
South Alabama
- Tight end Gerald Everett – 2nd round, 44th overall to the Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee
- Pass rusher Derek Barnett – 1st round, 14th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles
- Running back Alvin Kamara – 3rd round, 67th overall to the New Orleans Saints
- Defensive Back Cameron Sutton – 3rd round, 94th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 4th round, 124th overall to the Detroit Lions
- Receiver Josh Malone – 4th round, 128th overall to the Cincinatti Bengals
- Quarterback Josh Dobbs – 4th round, 135th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Vanderbilt
- Linebacker Zach Cunningham – 2nd round, 57th overall to the Houston Texans
- Offensive lineman Will Holden – 5th round, 157th overall to the Arizona Cardinals