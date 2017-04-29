× Alabama, Auburn well-represented in the 2017 NFL Draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2017 NFL Draft wrapped up Saturday afternoon, and the state of Alabama was well represented.

NFL teams drafted 10 players from the University of Alabama and four from Auburn.

One of those was Auburn defensive back and New Hope native Rudy Ford. He became a sixth round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

Alabama State, South Alabama and Troy also had players that were drafted.

North of the state line, the University of Tennessee and Vanderbilt University also had multiple players drafted.

Here’s a list of the players selected, including the pick and team:

Alabama

Defensive back Marlon Humprey – 1st round, 16th overall to the Baltimore Ravens

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen – 1st round, 17th overall to the Washington Redskins

Tight end OJ Howard – 1st round, 19th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linebacker Reuben Foster – 1st round, 31st overall to the San Francisco 49ers

Offensive lineman Cam Robinson – 2nd round, 34th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Linebacker Ryan Anderson – 2nd round, 49th overall to the Washington Redskins

Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson – 2nd round, 55th overall to the New York Giants

Linebacker Tim Williams – 3rd round, 78th overall to the Baltimore Ravens

Receiver Ardarius Stewart – 3rd round, 79th overall to the New York Jets

Defensive back Eddie Jackson – 4th round, 112th overall to the Chicago Bears

Troy

Offensive lineman Antonio Garcia – 3rd round, 85th overall to the New England Patriots

Alabama State

Offensive lineman Jylan Ware – 7th round, 231st overall to the Oakland Raiders

South Alabama

Tight end Gerald Everett – 2nd round, 44th overall to the Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee