Unity, art and creativity celebrated at this year's Panoply Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Now that the city’s largest arts festival is officially underway– many of you may be planning on waking up Saturday, and heading to Big Spring Park to experience the magic. What you’ll find there is an even bigger celebration of all that is Panoply — and how that spirit comes alive.

As the gates open, it’s time to play. Panoply excites the young and the more seasoned.

“I am very excited and happy and very glad to be here,” says 6th grader Anna Belle Breece.

“I really just enjoy being here with art and music and dance and drama and all the special activities that are going on,” says veteran volunteer Jan Stairhime.

The festival awakens the creativity in all of us and woven throughout the festival are public art projects for all ages, including Unity. You can take part in this colorful creation one strand of yarn at a time.

“Each person is invited to kind of self label as they come and they’ll take yarn and create this web of interconnectedness,” explains Keith Eaton, the community organizer for the Unity Project Huntsville. “I hope the takeaway would be that we’re more similar than we think. We have a lot of things in common and there are ways that we pass by each other every day and we don`t recognize the crossroads there. Every crossroad is an opportunity to get to know your neighbor a little bit more.”

Wound around the pond is another favorite installation– these Hollywood-style letters. Each color, sends a message.



Volunteers, like 20-year veteran Jan Stairhime, say it’s this spirit that keeps them coming back.

“It’s all about the experience,” says Stairhime. “The experience of art, the experience of learning, and seeing different ways of expressing yourself.”

Each visitor, booth, artist, and note makes up a tapestry of the arts in Huntsville. The colors are a reminder of the beauty of our passions, our world and these arts that make a community special.