Two Lexington teens hurt in morning wreck

LEXINGTON, Ala. – Two Lexington teens were injured in a early morning wreck on their way to school.

According to Lexington police, the wreck happened on Highway 101 North just before 6:00 a.m.

Investigators say the car left the roadway and tumbled onto its side.

An air ambulance took the 13-year-old passenger to Huntsville Hospital. Paramedics transported the 17-year-old driver to ECM.

Emergency personnel don’t believe their injuries are life threatening.

The two students were heading to school to meet the track team for a meet today.