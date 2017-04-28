× Severe weather threat causes organizers to cancel weekend Dauphin Island Regatta

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. – The 2017 Dauphin Island Regatta has been postponed. That’s according to the CBS affiliate in Mobile.

The event was scheduled for this weekend at the Buccaneer Yacht Club.

The host yacht club posted the following statement:

Dauphin island Race NOR is changed. The race is postponed with the intention to reschedule at a later date. Due to the extreme forecast from the National Weather Service, the race will not be sailed this weekend. However, the Skipper’s Meeting and party is still on with live music, libations, and food being available. Coral Reef should also be there for your sailing apparel needs. Safety is the most important consideration for the competitors and committee members.

The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory effective from 10 PM tonight until 1 AM Monday.

You may remember two years ago, severe weather had a direct impact on the Dauphin Island Regatta. Strong wind gusts caused a number of sailboats to capsize. Six people died in the event. Ten sailboats from 20 to 27 feet in length were sunk bringing a total of 40 souls into the water.