Round of strong storms likely late in the day Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A strong cold front moving into the Tennessee Valley Sunday will bring the risk of widespread heavy rain and strong storms.

Between now and Sunday, a very strong area of low pressure will develop over the Southern Plains. Strong south winds in response to this feature will continue across north Alabama and southern Tennessee all the way until Sunday night. Expect a significant chop on area lakes Saturday and Sunday.

We are still fine-tuning the more granular details of what we expect will happen Sunday night. As we get closer to Sunday, we will be able to add more specifics about timing and the hazards the storms may bring.

Storms may move into far northwest Alabama as early as mid-afternoon Sunday. If the whole storm system slows down, it may not be until after dark before the first storms move in. The speed of the system will also determine how long storms will stay in our area. The general thinking is that a majority of storms will be gone by daybreak Monday.

Sunday’s system has had some signs that it may be able to produce some significant storms. There is quite a bit of wind energy and turning of the winds in the atmosphere, so that always introduces the possibility of tornadoes. More than likely this will be a big line of storms, so these would not be the kinds of tornadoes that stay down for a long time; these would be brief, but still capable of damage if they form.

Heavy rain sure looks like a solid bet. Many area rivers and creeks have only recently dropped below flood stage. A soaking rain event may mean a brief period of flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

With so much wind energy present in this system, there will also be the risk of strong and possibly damaging wind gusts in the stronger storms.

Fuel for storms may be a limiting factor, especially if storms do not arrive until the sun goes down.

This is a system we are watching very closely. Understand there is always the chance this turns out to be nothing more than some wind and some heavy rain. But this time of year we have to be ready for whatever Mother Nature might bring.

Check back for updates on timing and the hazards that may accompany these storms.