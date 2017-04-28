Panoply Arts Festival 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Panoply Arts Festival starts tonight at 5 p.m. and goes through Sunday in Big Spring Park. Festival will host over 50 live performances throughout the weekend on three stages. Food trucks and craft beer vendors will offer a broad range of goodies. Artists from over 16 states will provide prime shopping and live demonstrations. The "Art in Motion" exhibits will allow festivalgoers the chance to see painting, pottery spinning and basket weaving up close.

Panoply hours:

Friday, April 28th 5:00 - 9:00 p.m

Saturday, April 29th 10:00 AM - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 30th 12:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for a day pass or $18 for a weekend pass (kids 12 and under are free)