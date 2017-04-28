New sporting goods store celebrates grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Academy Sports and Outdoors is celebrating another store opening; this time in Huntsville at the corner of Drake & South Memorial Parkway.

The new store officially opens Friday, April 28. The 62,000 square-feet store will bring more than 100 new jobs to the community.

Managers at Academy Sports and Outdoors celebrated the event by allowing members of the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama an evening of early shopping, on the house. Roughly 30 children had the opportunity to participate.

Former Auburn football player Rudy Ford and former Alabama football player Rashad Johnson will be at the store Friday from noon - 1:00 p.m. in celebration of the grand opening.