Montravius Adams welcomes baby boy and gets drafted on same day

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AL.com)- Montravius Adams’ life drastically changed twice within a matter of six and a half hours Friday.

The former Auburn defensive tackle welcomed his firstborn child, Montravius Adams Jr., at 2:32 p.m. ET in Warner Robins, Ga., and then got a call from the Green Bay Packers Friday night. The Packers selected Adams 93rd overall with the 29th pick in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“There’s really no words I can say,” Adams said on a conference call after being selected. “It’s just a lot of blessings, coming from me just getting my son and then the Packers calling. There’s really nothing I can say. I’m just thankful for the blessings.”

