Man who tipped off authorities to Tad Cummins’ whereabouts receives cash reward

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Griffin Barry, a former Tennessee resident who lives in Northern California, received an award today for tipping off authorities to the hiding spot of Tad Cummins.

Barry used to work with Cummins in Tennessee, so he easily recognized him when he hid out with a 15-year-old girl in a cabin right next to his.

Chandler Anderson and Blake Height awarded Barry with a $10,000 check for giving officials the lead they needed.

"We just want to thank you for taking that step to pick up the phone and say hey I think this is where these people are," Anderson said.

The attorney for the victim's father says he is grateful for everyone who helped with the search.