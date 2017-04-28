× Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announces 35th annual Rodeo Week

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo is a “Top 20 Event of the Year,” according to the Southern Tourism Society. It’s returning for the 35th year and it benefits the sheriff’s office serve their community in more ways than one.

In a proclamation Friday morning, leaders of Limestone County declared a week in May “Rodeo Week.”

“This is our 35th year for the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely. “We’ve bought over 30 something cars over the past 34 years for the sheriff’s office–patrol cars, equipment, last year we bought drones for the sheriff’s office. We started a drone program and paid for the training.”

Sheriff Blakely said the rodeo is the biggest of its kind, east of the Mississippi River. Although, the outdoor event isn’t the only activity you can expect to see all weekend long.

“We have a diamond earring race for local ladies that want to go out there and win a pair of diamond earrings,” said Sheriff Blakely. “We also have cash scramble for the kids and we have some of the top-notch entertainment in the rodeo circuit.”

The family friendly event will take place the weekend of May 19th, but host other activities all week-long leading up to the rodeo.

This year, you can purchase tickets online at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office website. You can also purchase the tickets from the sheriff’s office or Preston’s Western Wear in Athens.