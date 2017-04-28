ICYMI: Remembering lives lost, plus one couple’s secret to a looooong marriage

Had a busy week? No time to keep up with the latest viral stories on the web? Don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are some of the biggest, most talked-about stories, in case you missed it!

Remembering Lives Lost

Starting off on a somber note this week; Alabamians are remembering the 6th anniversary of an historic tornado outbreak. A total of 62 deadly twisters hit Alabama on April 27th, 2011, carving out horrific devastation in many communities.

In memory of that loss, Governor Kay Ivey declared April 27th, 2017 a “Day of Remembrance.” The Governor also ordered flags across the state be lowered to half-staff.

Other communities marked the anniversary in their own ways, with a new memorial erected in one hard-hit town. Here’s an up-close look at the new monument…

Best of the Best

The Tennessee Valley has some pretty top-notch high schools; at least according to new rankings from U.S. News and World Report.

According to our news partners at AL.com, the ranking is based on academic performance, graduation rates and how well the schools prepare students for college-level courses. Here are the Top 14 schools in the state:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School (Montgomery) Homewood High School (Homewood) Booker T. Washington Magnet High School (Montgomery) Mountain Brook High School (Mountain Brook) Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School (Montgomery) Oak Mountain High School (Shelby County) Bob Jones High School (Madison) Virgil Grissom High School (Huntsville) New Century Tech Demo High School (Huntsville) James Clemens High School (Madison) Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills) Spain Park High School (Hoover) Hewitt-Trussville High School (Trussville) Hartselle High School (Hartselle)

Going the Distance

This week the internet fell in love with Issac and Teresa Vatkin, who were reportedly holding hands when they passed away recently. The couple was married nearly 70 years and died within minutes of each other.

Their daughter Clara, who immigrated to the United States with her parents in the 1960s from Argentina, shared the story of their enduring 69-year marriage with her hometown media.

“They were wonderful people. They were in love,” Clara said. “Never let a fight divide you, separate you. Never go to bed angry. Make sure you kiss each other when you go to bed. Those are the things that my mother taught me.”

Click here to read more on the couple's incredible story... an inspiration for all of us!

Parents, Watch Out!

A Utah mother and father have a serious warning for parents everywhere: Beware of a scam called "virtual kidnapping."

Jeff Weber was driving recently, when his cell phone rang from an unknown number. When he picked it up he got a terrifying message. “I heard a young girl crying saying ‘daddy, daddy I'm scared,’ then the kid voice went away and a man came on and told me he kidnapped my daughter and if I ever wanted to see her again I would not tell anybody or hang up,” Weber told Fox 13. “The guy sounded serious.”

While still on the phone, Weber discreetly contacted his wife to confirm their daughter was safe at school. When she did, Weber hung up.

Later though, he got another "kidnapping" call and recorded the entire thing. Click here to listen.

Police tell local news outlets these "virtual kidnapping" scams are on the rise and it's virtually impossible to track down those responsible. That's why it's extra important for parents to stay aware.

Happy Birthday, Little Beauties!

Happy first birthday to two unique sisters.

Twin girls from Illinois — Kalani and Jarani Dean — turned one on Sunday; a year after their birth received widespread attention. Kalani has light skin and blue eyes and Jarani has dark skin and brown eyes.

In an adorable new photo, the girls show off their differences while celebrating their similarities and well, the web just can't get enough. Something tells us these cuties will be a big hit on social media for a long time to come!