Huntsville Community Reacts to changes on South Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Contractors with Reed Construction and Miller & Miller moved drivers on Friday on the parkway. Drivers heading north and south on the Parkway access roads will now have to travel onto the ramps on Martin Road. Drivers now stop at the traffic light, and then continue on, going down the ramp and rejoining the Parkway. Drivers will no longer travel underneath Martin Road.

One of the businesses near the construction zone is Hair Design 3000. Hair stylist Amanda Smith said their customers have been dependent while construction has been happening, but that doesn't stop the customers from complaining about it.

"They just complain there's more traffic, slower process, the lights take longer to rotate. Sometimes are appointments get backed up and we have more people waiting, but they're usually very nice and understanding. We can't control it," Smith said.

Smith is excited to see the finished project. "I've been in Huntsville long enough to see the progress of every overpass literally, so I'm very thankful we're growing and this is happening," Smith explained.

Huntsville native Carl Melton has lived in The Rocket City for 86 years and loves it, but remembers when there were less people living here.

"It use to be just Huntsville right around town and those three little blocks. You didn't have those box stores, and it was great and most people walked," Melton explained.

Melton is just one of the 70,000 commuters ALDOT says that travels on the parkway each and every day.

Melton knows the extra traffic will not be pleasant and will take a while to get use to. "Even though it's inconvenient now it's going to be very convenient when they get all of the work done, it will be nice," Melton said.

To view maps of the construction work and to see a more in depth look at the changes click here.