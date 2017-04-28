Five Alabama players taken in second and third rounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.- Alabama's domination in the NFL Draft carried over from the first round to the second and third rounds. On Friday, five more former Crimson Tide standouts heard their names called.

After surprisingly going undrafted in the first round, offensive tackle Cam Robinson was selected No. 34 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Up next, linebacker Ryan Anderson was taken by the Washington Redskins with the No. 49 overall pick. He'll join his former teammate, Jonathan Allen, in the nation's capital.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was next off the board at No. 55. He's heading to the New York Giants.

The third round saw two Tide players go back-to-back. Outside linebacker Tim Williams is joining Marlon Humphrey in Baltimore. The Ravens selected Williams with the No. 78 overall pick.

Then at No. 79, the New York Jets went with wide receiver ArDarius Stewart.