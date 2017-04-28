× Don’t worry parents, Panoply has a plan for your child’s safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thousands of people are expected to pack Big Spring Park for Panoply weekend. For parents, we want to help you prepare for your day trip. Arts Huntsville doesn’t want parents to worry about their babies.

“We do know that in an event as large as this one, sometimes unfortunate things happen and you may get separated from your child,” Daniela Perallon, Marketing and PR Manager for Arts Huntsville, said. “When they come in the gate, you will get a wristband for your child. We ask that you write your cell phone on that wrist band, so if somehow you guys get separated, we will be able to reunite you.”

Arts Huntsville encourages parents to tell their children “look for the purple shirts.”

“Everyone in this color shirt, this light purple shirt, works for the festival and can assist you,” Perallon said.

Festival organizers are also prepared to block the entryways to Panoply until your little one is safe.

“As soon as we know a child has been separated from their parent, we close down two of the gates, nobody leaves the festival until you are reunited,” Perallon said.

Arts Huntsville doesn’t want your family to go hungry, so food and drinks are available.

“We have wonderful food vendors who come to Panoply, as well as local food trucks so we do ask that the community not bring in any outside food or drink,” Perallon explained. “We do understand if you have a little one you may need to bring some formula for them.”

With more than 100 art vendors, dozens of performances and plenty of activities, there’s lots to see and do. To save energy, Arts Huntsville encourages families to bring chairs, blankets and strollers. Pets are not permitted in the park during Panoply with the exception of service animals. Visitors are allowed to pack umbrellas and sunscreen.