Does coverage for pre-existing conditions in newest AHCA draft go far enough for our representatives?

In what appear to be the final stages of negotiation for a new version of the Republican’s healthcare reform bill, the American Healthcare Act (AHCA), treatment for people with pre-existing conditions takes center stage. Republican lawmakers from North Alabama emphasize taking care of people with pre-existing conditions, while interest groups say the AHCA would leave them especially vulnerable.

Representative Robert Aderholt (R-4th) says of the latest version of the bill, “As far as I can tell right now, the language looks good.”

Congressman Aderholt originally met with President Trump over the bill’s first draft, worried about premium hikes to older, poorer Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office assessed the first-draft AHCA would raise health insurance premiums for older, poorer people to roughly two-thirds of their income.

Congressman Aderholt only got behind the bill after an addition, “We’ve got that language that we feel is in the bill for that $85-billion account that will try to make sure that the premiums are not loaded up on those that are elderly and that are the working poor.”

But that led his colleague, Representative Mo Brooks (R-5th), to call the bill “the largest Republican welfare program in history.”

Clearly Congress had distance to cover.

The new bill they have grants waivers to states. It also creates high-risk pools for older and less healthy Americans. Some say the changes could make it easier for people with pre-existing conditions and health problems to be targeted.

But along with championing of tax changes, Rep. Brooks noted in a statement that the amended AHCA “preserves protections for pre-existing conditions while maintaining the ability of parents to keep their children on the family health insurance plan until age 26.”

Aderholt says, “Nobody wants to bring forth a health care bill where someone with a pre-existing condition is just left out there and out in the cold.”

Both Congressman Brooks and Congressman Aderholt support the new bill.

But the AARP, which represents older people, issued a statement just this week saying the new house health plan threatens coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The American Medical Association also opposes the bill, saying in part that it could make coverage unaffordable for people with pre-existing conditions.

However, both Brooks and Aderholt are comfortable with where the bill is.

Aderholt tells us, “My understanding with some amendments that’s been brought forward that they will, that there will be some situations where states can also access an account for pre-existing healthcare needs”

Brooks, in his released statement, says, “While the amended AHCA does not fully repeal ObamaCare, it is drastically better than what it was a few weeks ago. I am committed to working with my Senate colleagues to build on the progress made in the House on the AHCA to deliver on our promises to the American people.”

Of course, we expect more negotiating still up on the Hill.