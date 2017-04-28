Decatur Police look to share sweet treats to promote safety

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police Department’s School Resource Officer Unit is celebrating its 2nd Annual Project Sweet Treat initiative on Monday, May 1st.

Officers will comb the streets looking for children wearing their helmets while riding their bikes. Anyone caught wearing a helmet will be “pulled over” by an officer and given a coupon for a free sweet treat. Several area businesses have partnered with the Decatur Police Department and have donated a variety of “tickets.”

Chuck E. Cheese for free game tokens

Chick-Fil-A for a free ice cream cone or cookie

McDonalds locations in Decatur for a free ice cream cone

Dairy Queen in Priceville for a free ice cream cone

Project Sweet Treat involves all officers within the police department and they say it has become an excellent opportunity for officers to introduce themselves to area children.

The School Resource Officer Unit recognized a need to educate children about wearing protective gear while riding their bikes. The unit stresses the importance of children protecting their heads by providing positive reinforcement.