Creekside Elementary visits WHNT News 19

EAST LIMESTONE, Ala. - A smart group of fifth graders at Creekside Elementary School visited WHNT News 19 for a station tour Friday.

The students are a part of the school's broadcasting class.

This group is already a pro at putting together news, sports and weather - they do it daily for Creekside Elementary School as part of the Creekside News Network.

These talented youngsters tried their hand at anchoring from the WHNT News 19 anchor desk, as well as got in front of our "green screen" to talk some weather.

Even the school's principal, Matt Scott, got a little time on the green screen!

The group also watched the WHNT News 19 Noon broadcast from inside the studio.

