× 13-year-old boy killed while riding ATV in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Ala. – Law enforcement officials confirmed a 13-year-old boy died in an ATV accident Friday afternoon.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s office say the boy was riding the off-road vehicle around a home on Highway 227 in Crossville when it flipped over. The boy was riding the atv with a girl on the back.

Officials say the boy was not wearing a helmet and died on scene, however the girl is confirmed to have survived. Officials have not given any information as to her injuries.

Information is limited right now. We will update this story as more information becomes available.