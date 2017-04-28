× An Early Look At Sunday

The weekend is almost here and it’s a good time to check out the weekend forecast. In the short-term, the chance of showers and storms both today and Saturday aren’t “off the chart.” There will be rain the area both days, but by far the best chance of severe storms will be on Sunday afternoon into in the overnight.

Here is what we know. A very powerful storm system will be west of the Tennessee Valley Sunday morning. Moisture moves east and takes over our area Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The timing is still in question, but the general window is from 5pm through the overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Here is a look at a few graphics. I’ll list each one individually:

West Alabama is under a *slight risk* for severe thunderstorms on Sunday evening. This will likely be adjusted as move through the weekend. ALL of the Tennessee Valley needs to be on alert for the second half of the weekend.

Bottom Line: Be ready for severe weather Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. All severe weather is in play including gusty winds over 60 mph, heavy rain, lightning, and possible tornadoes. Have a plan ready for Sunday as you enjoy the first part of the weekend. Check back for further updates!

