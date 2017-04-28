× 11-year-old governor-for-a-day takes over Twitter account in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl has taken over the Twitter account of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and is spending the day being chauffeured to official events.

Hello from official car, driven by State Trooper Pete! #RIGovForADay pic.twitter.com/0wweHqSaQ6 — Mianna Gonsalves (@GinaRaimondo) April 28, 2017

Governor-for-a-day Mianna Gonsalves (mee-AH’-nah gon-SAHLVZ’) was sworn in to her temporary role Friday by a state Supreme Court justice. The Providence Journal captured the ceremony on video.

Raimondo, a Democrat, selected the East Providence fifth grader to fill in based on a winning essay Gonsalves wrote for Women’s History Month.

Their shared Twitter feed Friday was filled with shout-outs from prominent female politicians, including Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

Thanks for the Commendation, @GovernorKayIvey! It's great to have the support of fellow women leaders #RIGovForADay https://t.co/HTDJHne4Cy — Mianna Gonsalves (@GinaRaimondo) April 28, 2017

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is New Hampshire’s former governor, tweeted: “Congrats Mianna: here’s to having more women governors all across the country!”

I had a great time speaking to female Cabinet members at the Women in Government Panel today! #RIGovForADay pic.twitter.com/Nuksn3UIxD — Mianna Gonsalves (@GinaRaimondo) April 28, 2017

Only five states have female governors.