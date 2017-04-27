× WHNT News 19 team wins Murrow award for documentary on Downtown Rescue Mission, watch it here

The Radio Television Digital News Association has recognized “A Rescue Mission” with Regional Murrow Award for Small Market Television. The documentary, produced by David Kumbroch, Courtney Crown, and Kristen Conner, highlights the community services provided by Huntsville’s Downtown Rescue Mission, including its year-long addiction treatment program.

The Murrow region includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

In the program, attendees detail their struggles with addiction and homelessness, opening up about everything from suicide attempts to crystal meth addictions. They talk about how their addictions ambushed them; they talk about how they’re fighting back.

You can watch the full documentary below.

The mission had over 1,500 different people spend the night with them last year. They provided just over 70,000 nights of rest. It averages out to around 190 people every night.

They also served over 240,000 meals last year, and not just to the homeless. Many people who seek their services are members of the working poor. The American Community Survey’s latest numbers show Huntsville alone has 31,259 people that fall below the poverty line.

The mission tracks its success rate and, since 2010, they say 60 to 65 percent of people who complete the program stay drug and alcohol free. That’s at the highest end of expectations set by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.