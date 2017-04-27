Stolen credit card information used by skimmers in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group of suspected skimmers.

Here are surveillance pictures of the two suspects police are looking for. According to investigators, they gained debit card information from residents of the Shoals and went shopping. Authorities said the breach of information likely happened on April 19 and 20.

The men went to Walmart’s in Florence and used the stolen information to purchase gift cards before disappearing in a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Florence police would like to identify the men who are responsible for stealing nearly $5,000 from residents bank accounts.

Russellville police are providing this week’s most wanted.

Joshua Dewayne Files is wanted on a grand jury indictment for theft of property.

Blaine Lee Saint has two grand jury indictments to answer for. His charges are possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Eloise Chandler wraps up Russellville’s list this week. She is wanted on grand jury indictments for possession of a forged instrument and theft of property.

Help both Florence and Russellville Police Departments find the people we just featured.

Call or text the tip line now with your anonymous information. The tip line phone number is (256)386-8685.

Tips can also be texted to 274637, simply send your information in the message. If texting, please specify which case you are informing operators about.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for all information which leads to an arrest.