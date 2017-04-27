× Shutdown averted? Congressman Aderholt says he believes government will stay open

Even as Congress approaches its last day to come to a funding agreement, Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-4th District) said he’s confident the government will not shut down, “I feel very good that we will have a continuation of the funding of the federal government. And I don’t think that we’ll see a shutdown.”

That said, he does believe the Washington negotiations will continue past the deadline.

“We will probably negotiate for another week for negotiations for the funding,” he explained. “So in other words, what we’ll do is we’ll fund the government for another week while we finish up the last-minute of negotiations.”

President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico remains a big sticking point in funding talk.

But the congressman told WHNT News 19, “Of course, I think a border wall is important. That’s what President Trump ran on, but he understands that maybe we can still negotiate that. Certainly, we don’t want to have a government shutdown. So just because we don’t get that in this deal, doesn’t mean that we won’t get it.”

The congressman puts a premium on keeping the government from closing up shop, “Right now, we just got to make sure that we keep our military funded, that we keep everything strong. We make sure Social Security checks are going out, that it doesn’t come to a halt tomorrow night.”

Congressman Aderholt said we could see a vote to keep the government open for another week as early as Friday morning, with a final agreement to follow.

The government will shut down if no agreement is reached before the end of the day Friday.