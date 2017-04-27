× Several James Clemens High School Seniors Get Accepted early into Medical and Nursing School

Madison, Ala. — They say hard work pays off, and several James Clemens High School seniors are proof. They haven’t graduated, but have already been accepted into medical and nursing school programs in the state.

The high school decided to honor their achievement by having a staged ceremony for their academic achievements. Isha Chaudhary is one of the three students who got accepted into the medical school program at UAB. “I feel like it’s a really respectable position, and it’s just helping people making their lives better, that’s what I really want to do,” Chaudhary said.

She credits her parents and teachers for making this achievement come to life. “Their enthusiasm, their dedication, and how they describe things. It just awakens my desire,” Chaudhary said.

Her mom, Mona Chaudhary, said it was all Isha. “Sometimes I have to yell at her to stop studying. I never had to tell her to go study. She does things on her own time and then she has lots of fun too,” Mona Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary and her fellow classmates are more than just students going off to college. They are a reminder to all that dreaming big and hard work can lead you on a path to success.

Full list of students accepted into medical and nursing school programs: