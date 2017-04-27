× Safe, confidential way to get rid of unwanted or expired medications

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is once again partnering with the Partnership for a Drug Free Community to host the event ‘Operation Take-Back.’ The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:

CVS Pharmacy located at 12275 Highway 231-431, Meridianville, Alabama 35759. (Patterson Lane at Highway 231 North)

CVS Pharmacy located at 5859 Highway 53, Harvest, Alabama 35749 (Jeff Road at Highway 53)

CVS Pharmacy located at 2210 Winchester Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35811 (Winchester Road at Homer Nance Road)

‘Operation Take-Back’ is part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day which aims to provide safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

It is completely confidential and no personal information is collected.

This event will also educate the general public about the potential abuse of medications, especially with teenage prescription drug abuse rapidly increasing.

If you have any questions, please call Captain Michael Salomonsky at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The phone number is 256-533-8820.