Retired soldier reunites with long-lost medals and treasures

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-Kevin Stapler is a modern day treasure hunter. Like the people on the show, Storage Wars, Kevin bids on abandoned storage units in hopes of finding something valuable.

One of his recent finds was worth far more than money. Inside a unit Kevin found pieces of a soldier's life.

"At first, I was like, wow, that’s some money and then I was like, I’ve got to get it back to who it belongs to," said Kevin. "This didn’t come lightly to that soldier. He earned it, every bit of it."

The bin contained two presidential commendations. They belonged to Jon McDougal. McDougal was a career Army man who enlisted at age 19 and served for more than 21 years before retiring as a major. He's about to reunite with some of the pieces that make up his life, thought long lost.

We'll share the story Thursday night at 10 on WHNT News 19.