Princeton community celebrates after the Jackson County Board of Education votes to keep Paint Rock Valley School open

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "The Valley really felt like my home, so knowing that it was going to stay open I was very excited," says one of the students at Paint Rock Valley.

Tears and cheers filled the room after the board decided to keep Paint Rock Valley open.

"We just need backing. The community has always stood together. Our parents went through these issues. I have. I have grand kids there. I've been involved all my life at Paint Rock Valley High School," says Commissioner Mike Sisk.

The discussion before the vote went on for an hour. Many of the parents didn't know what to think.

"I'll be honest with you. Before we didn't have a whole lot of hope that it would stay open. We knew we had two votes but needed a third or at least an abstention. I'd like to take the board for giving us an opportunity to stay open," says Shadrack McGill, a parent.

Parents were concerned about taking their students to different schools with larger classes or even the bus routes to those schools which could take up to an hour and a half.

"I drove the bus there for seven years," says Commissioner Sisk. "The water issues, the safety issues we've had... God led me to just stand up right there and just say hey we have got to have a decision made that's going to benefit us."

The Paint Rock Valley community is at peace knowing their school will stay open and they hope to progress as they move forward.