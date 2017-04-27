× NWS Huntsville prepares for possibility of severe weather this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The National Weather Service in Huntsville said it’s radar is back up after being off-line for hours Wednesday evening.

Meteorologists at the NWS are preparing for the possibility of severe weather on Sunday.

“We try and make sure we at least have all the equipment stable and pretty much ready to go. And we don’t make any changes if there are changes that need to be made we will wait and delay those until after the fact,” said Chris Stumpf, NWS meteorologist.

They believe severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible.

“With it being four or five days out as to what we can expect coming in, we will make some fine tuning as we get closer to the event,” Stumpf said.

The NWS said predictions can always change. No matter what comes our way, there are multiple eyes tracking the storm.

“We have people here watching the weather and kind of watching the different updates with the different models 24/7,” Stumpf said.

There’s a few things you need to do to stay weather aware. Make sure you have a weather radio with charged batteries. And make sure you aren’t relying on just one method of receiving severe weather alerts. ​

You can always find the latest weather updates on WHNT’s Live Alert 19 app.