New varieties of coleus can handle shade or sun

If you have shade and sun in your landscape, and you're looking to try something new, you might want to try the color foliage of coleus. Coleus has always been a shade plant, but newer varieties can now tolerate full sunshine.

There are a number of varieties to choose from, and colors too. Coleus comes in shades of red, maroon, orange, yellow, and even pink. They are grown for the foliage but can also flower. If you keep the flowers, they can be a good source of nectar for hummingbirds and butterflies, but if you prefer to remove the flowers, just pinch them off right above a joint on the branch.

If you're going to grow your coleus in the sunshine, make sure you give them plenty of extra water. They'll get a bit larger in the sunshine, so continue to give them extra water as they grow. A little bit of fertilizer is fine for coleus, but don't overdo it - the color will be better with less fertilizer.

