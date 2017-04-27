× Madison Police: Avoid 4900 block of Wall Triana Blvd due to a barricaded person

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police ask the public to avoid the area of 4918 Wall Triana Blvd, due to a person possibly barricaded in a building there.

Police say officers are currently on the scene.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to check out the situation. We will bring you updates — including if this will affect your morning commute — here and on WHNT News 19 This Morning.

We will update this story when we uncover more information.