Lauderdale inmates to start paying for their own major medical expenses

FLORENCE, Ala. – Beginning May 1, inmates in the Lauderdale County Detention Center could be responsible for their own health care costs.

Behind the razor wire and fencing, an average of 250 men and women are housed in the detention center daily. Some for major felonies, others for misdemeanors.

“Right now it costs us about $37 a day to house an inmate in the jail,” Sheriff Rick Singleton explained.

Sheriff Singleton said a big portion of his operating budget at the detention center is health care. When an inmate needs major health care while in custody, taxpayer’s pick-up the bill. Normally to the tune of $500,000 a year.

“If we can work things around were we can avoid that cost to the county and taxpayers then we do, and that’s a fact,” stated Singleton.

So the county commission and sheriff have turned to ankle monitors. If an inmate needs major medical treatment, a judge can release the inmate but remain under supervision while awaiting court dates and trial.

“What this will allow us to do is maintain a level of custody with the ankle monitor, but at the same time get them out of the facility and out of our direct supervision and they will be responsible for their own medical expenses,” Singleton explained.

Singleton said the county will absorb the $7 a day cost of the ankle monitor, because it still saves them money in the end.

Sheriff Singleton said there will be parameters put in place for inmates who are released for medical treatment, and each release will be done on a case by case basis.