Huntsville to host NASA's Space Apps Challenge for the first time

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When NASA works to get astronauts in space or launch the latest rocket…you can bet they face some challenges. Now, you can help them with some of those!

For the sixth year, NASA will host the Space Apps Challenge, but this is the first time here in the rocket city. Teams will participate in a 32-hour Hack-a-thon working to solve some of NASA’s challenges.

“It has about five categories and so this is where NASA provides its data, open source, and is asking for folks to say develop an application, web apps, even hardware devices,” said Daniel O’Neil with Marshall Space Flight Center.

The challenges could be dealing with natural disasters or looking at how environment affects health. Some say Huntsville is the ideal city and environment to host this type of event.

“Huntsville has a lot of really, really smart people, a really innovative, technical community,” said Tracie Prater with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. “So we were excited to bring both the aerospace community and the software community and the maker community together for this event.”

Prater adds that it takes all sorts of people to solve the challenges at NASA. For the Hack-a-thon, the participants include a high school, college and professional division.

To learn more about the challenge, visit their website.

The challenge will take place this weekend beginning Saturday, April 29 through Sunday, April 30 at Huntsville STEAM Works and the event is free to the public.