Breaking: Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle running for governor

Posted 9:52 pm, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58PM, April 27, 2017

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle (Photo provided by: City of Huntsville)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The race for governor of Alabama just picked up another candidate.  Sources confirm to WHNT News 19 that Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle will run for governor.  A formal announcement is expected Friday.

Battle told WHNT News 19 in March he was exploring a run for Governor.  At that time he told us he would run on the Republican ticket.

This is still a developing story.  Stay with WHNT News 19, WHNT.com, and the WHNT mobile app for updates.