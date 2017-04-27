× Breaking: Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle running for governor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The race for governor of Alabama just picked up another candidate. Sources confirm to WHNT News 19 that Huntsville mayor Tommy Battle will run for governor. A formal announcement is expected Friday.

Battle told WHNT News 19 in March he was exploring a run for Governor. At that time he told us he would run on the Republican ticket.

This is still a developing story. Stay with WHNT News 19, WHNT.com, and the WHNT mobile app for updates.