Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AL.com) - This was shaping up to be the biggest night in Jonathan Allen's still young life.

It just lasted a little longer than expected.

After being in the discussion for the No. 1 pick weeks ago, Alabama's national defensive player of the year waited more than two hours to hear his name called Thursday night in the NFL draft.

His hometown team, Washington, took him 17th.

To continue reading click here.