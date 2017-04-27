× Driver of Corvette lucky to be alive after striking 18 wheeler in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A part of Highway 72 east was closed for over an hour, after a late night wreck.

According to Alabama State Troopers, the wreck happened just after 10 pm on Highway 72 at Salty Bottom Road. A black Corvette was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway. That’s when the driver of the Corvette struck an 18 wheeler.

The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured, but the driver in the Corvette was entrapped. It took emergency crews about 20 minutes to get the driver out of the car. He was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition.

Highway 72 eastbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the wreck.

Troopers say the driver of the Corvette was lucky, and they’re trying to figure out why he was traveling in the wrong direction.

Highway 72 has since reopened.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for updates to this breaking story.